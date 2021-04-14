These 10 logistic stocks have surged over 50% in last one year, 2 of them turned multibaggers

The quarterly sales numbers of most logistics companies indicate that the business is back on track after taking a hit in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. For many of these companies, the December quarter numbers are higher than those for the year-ago period. Moneycontrol analysed 10 logistic firms whose stock has surged more than 50 percent in the last one year. Arshiya and GATI even turned multibaggers, gaining more than 275 percent and 134 percent, respectively. We only considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 250 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage has continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and also core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Arshiya Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has risen 275 percent—from Rs 8.07 on April 9, 2020 to Rs 30.25 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was down 28 percent to Rs 54.34 crore against Rs 75.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

GATI Ltd. | The stock has risen 134 percent over the year—from Rs 41.70 on April 9, 2020 to Rs 97.55 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was down 10 percent to Rs 400.84 crore against Rs 443.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. | In the last year, the stock has risen 93 percent—from Rs 87.55 on April 9, 2020 to Rs 168.65 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 313.80 crore against Rs 298.93 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. | The stock has risen 92 percent in the last one year—from Rs 270.45 on April 9, 2020 to Rs 520.30 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was up 15 percent at Rs 1,046.75 crore against Rs 907.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd. | In the last year, the stock has risen 85 percent—from Rs 66.70 on April 9, 2020, to Rs 123.20 on April 12, 2021. The company's reported revenue of Rs 2,734.68 crore in the December quarter, up 53 percent from Rs 1,786.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Aegis Logistics Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has risen 83 percent—from Rs 157.40 on April 9, 2020, to Rs 288.00 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was down 29 percent at Rs 1,545.53 crore against Rs 2168.63 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Navkar Corporation Ltd. | In the last year, the stock has risen 60 percent—from Rs 20.70 on April 9, 2020, to Rs 33.05 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was up 32 percent at Rs 190.04 crore against Rs 144.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Transport Corporation Of India Ltd. | The stock has risen 57 percent over the last year—from Rs 171.75 on April 9, 2020, to Rs 269.70 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was up 14 percent at Rs 807.09 crore against Rs 706.31 crore in the year-ago period quarter.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has risen 51 percent—from Rs 374.45 on April 9, 2020, to Rs 565.45 on April 12, 2021. The company's December quarter revenue was up 14 percent at Rs 17,66.89 crore against Rs 1,544.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.