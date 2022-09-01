English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Cipla and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 07:01 AM IST
    Tata Motors: Tata Motors acquires entire shareholding of Marcopolo S A in Tata Marcopolo Motors. Tata Motors acquired entire shareholding of Marcopolo S A, in joint venture entity Tata Marcopolo Motors. With this, Tata Marcopolo Motors has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.
    Cipla: Cipla with Kemwell India to incorporate joint venture company in US. The company and Kemwell India have entered into an "Amendment cum Assignment Agreement". As per the agreement, the joint venture entity will now be incorporated in United States of America. There is no other material change in the agreement. In another news, its subsidiary Cipla (EU) has agreed to acquire an additional 13.10% stake in Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., a subsidiary of Cipla EU in China.
    Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty arm acquires facility management services provider Rusel Multiventures. Subsidiary Clarissa Facility Management LLP has acquired 10% stake of Rusel Multiventures, which is also belong to real estate industry. With this acquisition, the company will leverage facility management expertise to create additional streams of revenue, cost-effectiveness and continous supply of facilities which will improve its overall effectiveness and productivity.
    Infosys: Infosys divests entire shareholding in Trifacta Inc. The IT company has divested its entire holding in Trifacta Inc for $12 million. The transaction was completed on August 29. It had made minority investment of $10 million during 2016-2019, in Trifacta Inc, a data engineering software company headquartered in San Francisco, USA.
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment Enterprises gets television broadcasting rights for ICC men's events from Disney Star. The company has signed a strategic licensing agreement with Star India (Disney Star). With this agreement, Disney Star will lease the television broadcasting rights of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's and Under 19 (U-19) global events for a period of four years, to the company.
    Inox Wind: Inox Wind gets board approval for fund raising upto Rs 800 crore. The company has received board approval for fund raising of upto Rs 800 crore through issuance of non-convertible preference shares to promoters on private placement basis. The funds raised through the issuance of NCPRPS will be used for repayment of the debt.
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark subsidiary, Hikma launch seasonal allergic rhinitis nasal spray in US. Subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A., and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC launched Ryaltris, olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray, in the US. The nasal spray is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
    CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen raises $90 million via external commercial borrowings. As a part of the diversification of funding strategy, the company has, by way of external commercial borrowings with a door-to-door tenure of four years, entered an arrangement to avail $90 million through loan syndication arrangement led by HSBC Bank, which acted as lead arranger and book runner. The other lenders in the syndication arrangement include Bank of India, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.
    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation announces redemption of NCDs worth Rs 350 crore. The company has made timely payment of redemption amount (principal) and interest for the redeemable, listed, secured and rated non-convertible debentures of Rs 350 crore.
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 07:01 am
