    Stocks to Watch Today | RBL Bank, NHPC, Wipro, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST
    NHPC: NHPC arm and Rajasthan government to develop 10 gigawatt (GW) ultra mega renewable energy power parks in Rajasthan. The company said its subsidiary NHPC Renewable Energy (NHPC REL) and government of Rajasthan have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a ultra mega renewable energy power park in Rajasthan. The main objective is to set up 10 GW ultra mega renewable energy power parks and renewable energy projects will be developed either in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) or developer mode by NHPC REL.
    Wipro: Wipro appoints Wagner Jesus as country head for Brazil. The IT services provider has appointed Wagner Jesus as the country head and managing director for operations in Brazil. Wagner joined Wipro three years prior, taking the lead of the non-financial business cluster.
    Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: ICRA upgrades credit rating for bank facilities of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality. Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Rs 15.50 crore of the company to A (stable) and for Rs 5 crore bank facilities the rating has been upgraded to A2+.
    PSP Projects: PSP Projects bags contracts worth Rs 247.35 crore from precast and government segments. The company has received contracts worth Rs 247.35 crore from precast and government segments. With this, the total order inflow for the current financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 1,344.24 crore.
    Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Fox Consulting Services offloads stake in Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys. Fox Consulting Services Pte Ltd offloaded 0.02% stake in the company via open market transactions on August 19. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 6.35% from 6.37% earlier.
    Future Lifestyle Fashions: PI Opportunities Fund I cuts stake in Future Lifestyle Fashions. PI Opportunities Fund I has sold 6.24 lakh shares or 0.31% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 2.76% from 3.07% earlier.
    RBL Bank: College Retirement Equity Fund buys 45.84 lakh shares in RBL Bank. College Retirement Equity Fund bought 45,84,678 shares or 0.7 percent stake in the bank via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 108.86 per share.
    Indrayani Biotech: India Equity Fund 1 buys 3.5 lakh shares in Indrayani Biotech. India Equity Fund 1 acquired 3.5 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 55 per share, and Mittal Clothing Company bought 2,12,800 shares at the same price. However, Srinivasan Kannan sold 1.75 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 55.72 per share, and Next Orbit Ventures Fund offloaded 6.2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 55.20 per share.
    Kiri Industries: LGOF Global Opportunities offloads 15,000 shares in Kiri Industries. LGOF Global Opportunities sold 15,000 shares in the company via open market transactions on August 24. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 5.497% from 5.526% earlier.
    Visco Trade Associates: Visco Trade Associates picks up 50% stake in Nayek Paper Industries. The company has made an investment for 50% stake in Nayek Paper Industries. The acquisition cost is Rs 1.33 crore. With this, Nayek Paper Industries has become an associate of the company.
