Nifty hits fresh all-time high; these 12 stocks more than doubled from March lows

JB Chemicals, Tata Comm, Dixon Technologies, Laurus Labs and Birlasoft among 12 stocks which rose over 100 percent since March Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rallied about 65 percent in nearly 8 months to hit a fresh high of 12,474 on the Nifty50 on November 9. Positive global cues (certainty in the US after elections, with Democratic Party's Joe Biden becoming 46th US President), consistent FII inflow, better-than-expected earnings and improving economic data points month-after-month were real drivers for the record high. Here are 12 stocks which rose over 100 percent since March lows: Adani Green Energy rose 335 percent in last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 899.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.50 on 02 November 2020 and 08 November 2019, respectively. Laurus Labs surged 243 percent from its March low and rose 258 percent in the last 12 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 345.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 61.90 on 30 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively. Alkyl Amines Chemicals jumped 159 percent from March's low. It added 246 percent in the last one year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,600.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 853.40 on 26 August 2020 and 01 November 2019, respectively. Granules India added 222 percent in the last 12 months while rising 152 percent since March. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 406.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 114.50 on 29 September 2020 and 23 March 2020, respectively. Birlasoft touched a 52-week high of Rs 210.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 47.60 on 05 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively. However, it rallied 149 percent in the last 8 months and gained 185 percent in the last 1 year. Dixon Technologies (India) added 138 percent in the last 8 months and rose 247 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 10,600.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,671.00 on 06 November 2020 and 07 November 2019, respectively. Indiamart Intermesh jumped 132 percent from the March lows and surged 188 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,485.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,641.20 on 28 September 2020 and 25 March 2020, respectively. Navin Fluorine International touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,567.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 825.55 on 06 November 2020 and 07 November 2019, respectively. It rose percent and 189 percent in the last 8 months. Tata Communications added 179 percent in the last 1 year and jumped percent in the last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1030.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 205.70 on 09 November 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively. Vaibhav Global gained 119 percent from March lows and 146 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,061.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 490.00 on 06 November 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gained 177 percent in last one year and added 111 percent in the last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,150 and a 52-week low of Rs 370 on 21 September 2020 and 21 November 2019, respectively. Thyrocare Technologies touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,212 and a 52-week low of Rs 410 on 27 October 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively. The share rallied 90 percent in the last 1 year and added 104 percent in the last 8 months. First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:31 am