PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|nifty-hits-fresh-all-time-high-these-12-stocks-more-than-doubled-from-march-lows-6090421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; these 12 stocks more than doubled from March lows

JB Chemicals, Tata Comm, Dixon Technologies, Laurus Labs and Birlasoft among 12 stocks which rose over 100 percent since March

Rakesh Patil
The benchmark indices rallied around 65 percent in nearly 8 months to hit a fresh high of 12,451.80 on the Nifty50 on November 9. Positive global cues (certainty in the US after elections, with Democratic Party's Joe Biden becoming 46th US President), consistent FII inflow, better-than-expected earnings and improving economic data points month-after-month were real drivers for the record high.

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rallied about 65 percent in nearly 8 months to hit a fresh high of 12,474 on the Nifty50 on November 9. Positive global cues (certainty in the US after elections, with Democratic Party's Joe Biden becoming 46th US President), consistent FII inflow, better-than-expected earnings and improving economic data points month-after-month were real drivers for the record high. Here are 12 stocks which rose over 100 percent since March lows:

Adani Green Energy rose percent in last 8 months. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 899.05 and 52-week low Rs 83.50 on 02 November, 2020 and 08 November, 2019, respectively.

Adani Green Energy rose 335 percent in last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 899.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 83.50 on 02 November 2020 and 08 November 2019, respectively.

Laurus Labs surged percent from its March low, while rose 258 percent in last 1 year. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 345.00 and 52-week low Rs 61.90 on 30 October, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Laurus Labs surged 243 percent from its March low and rose 258 percent in the last 12 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 345.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 61.90 on 30 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals jumped percent between the two record high levels. It added 246 percent in last one year. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,600.00 and 52-week low Rs 853.40 on 26 August, 2020 and 01 November, 2019, respectively.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals jumped 159 percent from March's low. It added 246 percent in the last one year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,600.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 853.40 on 26 August 2020 and 01 November 2019, respectively.

Granules India added 222 percent in last 1 year, while soared percent in last 8 months period. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 406.90 and 52-week low Rs 114.50 on 29 September, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Granules India added 222 percent in the last 12 months while rising 152 percent since March. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 406.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 114.50 on 29 September 2020 and 23 March 2020, respectively.

Birlasoft touched its 52-week high Rs 210.55 and 52-week low Rs 47.60 on 05 October, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively. However, it rallied percent in last 8 months and gained 185 percent in last 1 year.

Birlasoft touched a 52-week high of Rs 210.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 47.60 on 05 October 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively. However, it rallied 149 percent in the last 8 months and gained 185 percent in the last 1 year.

Dixon Technologies (India) added percent in last 8 months and rose 247 percent in last 1 year. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 10,600.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,671.00 on 06 November, 2020 and 07 November, 2019, respectively.

Dixon Technologies (India) added 138 percent in the last 8 months and rose 247 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 10,600.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,671.00 on 06 November 2020 and 07 November 2019, respectively.

Indiamart Intermesh jumped percent in these two record high levels and surged 188 percent in last 1 year. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 5,485.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,641.20 on 28 September, 2020 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Indiamart Intermesh jumped 132 percent from the March lows and surged 188 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,485.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,641.20 on 28 September 2020 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Navin Fluorine International touched its 52-week high Rs 2,567.10 and 52-week low Rs 825.55 on 06 November, 2020 and 07 November, 2019, respectively. It rose percent and 189 percent in last 8 months and 1 year time, respectively.

Navin Fluorine International touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,567.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 825.55 on 06 November 2020 and 07 November 2019, respectively. It rose percent and 189 percent in the last 8 months.

Tata Communications added 179 percent in last 1 year and jumped percent in last 8 months. 52 week need to added

Tata Communications added 179 percent in the last 1 year and jumped percent in the last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1030.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 205.70 on 09 November 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Vaibhav Global gained percent between these 2 record high levels, while rose 146 percent in 1 year time. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,061.95 and 52-week low Rs 490.00 on 06 November, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Vaibhav Global gained 119 percent from March lows and 146 percent in the last 1 year. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,061.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 490.00 on 06 November 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gained 177 percent in last one year and added percent in last 8 months. The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,150 and 52-week low Rs 370 on 21 September, 2020 and 21 November, 2019, respectively.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals gained 177 percent in last one year and added 111 percent in the last 8 months. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,150 and a 52-week low of Rs 370 on 21 September 2020 and 21 November 2019, respectively.

Thyrocare Technologies touched its 52-week high Rs 1,212 and 52-week low Rs 410 on 27 October, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively. The share rallied 90 percent in last 1 year and added percent in last 8 months.

Thyrocare Technologies touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,212 and a 52-week low of Rs 410 on 27 October 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively. The share rallied 90 percent in the last 1 year and added 104 percent in the last 8 months.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.