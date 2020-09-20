Net sales of these 6 companies more than doubled in 5 years; stocks are on the rise

Three out of these six stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far Ritesh Presswala With the second quarter of FY21 coming to a close and another earnings season around the corner, Moneycontrol looks at some past earnings data. An analysis of data showed six companies from the BSE universe (ex-banking and financial firms) clocked robust and consistent sales growth during the FY16-FY20 period. Net sales of these companies increased at least 100 percent over these financial years. These companies also maintained a profit margin of at least 10 percent in each of the last five fiscal years. Interestingly 3 out of these 6 stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Caplin Point Laboratories |Net sales of the company increased 262 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 110 percent to Rs 593.75 as on September 18, 2020. Gothi Plascon (India) | Net sales of the company increased 149 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 91 percent to Rs 13.60 as on September 18, 2020. HCL Technologies | Net sales of the company increased 127 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 86 percent to Rs 811.10 as on September 18, 2020. Gujarat State Petronet | Net sales of the company increased 1134 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 21 percent to Rs 209.70 as on September 18, 2020. Symphony | Net sales of the company increased 147 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 15 percent to Rs 909.50 as on September 18, 2020. Rites | Net sales of the company increased 125 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 4 percent to Rs 255.25 as on September 18, 2020. First Published on Sep 20, 2020 12:14 pm