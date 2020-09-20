Net sales of these 6 companies more than doubled in 5 years; stocks are on the rise

With the second quarter of FY21 coming to a close and another earnings season around the corner, Moneycontrol looks at some past earnings data. An analysis of data showed six companies from the BSE universe (ex-banking and financial firms) clocked robust and consistent sales growth during the FY16-FY20 period. Net sales of these companies increased at least 100 percent over these financial years. These companies also maintained a profit margin of at least 10 percent in each of the last five fiscal years. Interestingly 3 out of these 6 stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)