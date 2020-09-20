172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|net-sales-of-these-6-companies-more-than-doubled-in-5-years-stocks-are-on-the-rise-5857731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Net sales of these 6 companies more than doubled in 5 years; stocks are on the rise

Three out of these six stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far

Ritesh Presswala
Moneycontrol analysis the companies whose net sale continuously increasing to each their preceding year and have witnessed sales growth of over 100 percent in FY20 compared to FY16 sales numbers. We considered only companies that are able to maintain at least 10 percent profit margin in each of the last five fiscal years and excluded banking and financial companies. From the BSE universe, only six companies have made the cut. Interestingly 3 out of 6 stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

With the second quarter of FY21 coming to a close and another earnings season around the corner, Moneycontrol looks at some past earnings data. An analysis of data showed six companies from the BSE universe (ex-banking and financial firms) clocked robust and consistent sales growth during the FY16-FY20 period. Net sales of these companies increased at least 100 percent over these financial years. These companies also maintained a profit margin of at least 10 percent in each of the last five fiscal years. Interestingly 3 out of these 6 stocks have gained over 85 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Caplin Point Laboratories | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 110 percent to Rs 593.75 as on September 18, 2020.

Caplin Point Laboratories |Net sales of the company increased 262 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 110 percent to Rs 593.75 as on September 18, 2020.

Gothi Plascon (India) | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 91 percent to Rs 13.60 as on September 18, 2020.

Gothi Plascon (India)  | Net sales of the company increased 149 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 91 percent to Rs 13.60 as on September 18, 2020.

HCL Technologies | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 86 percent to Rs 811.10 as on September 18, 2020.

HCL Technologies  | Net sales of the company increased 127 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 86 percent to Rs 811.10 as on September 18, 2020.

Gujarat State Petronet | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 21 percent to Rs 209.70 as on September 18, 2020.

Gujarat State Petronet  | Net sales of the company increased 1134 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 21 percent to Rs 209.70 as on September 18, 2020.

Symphony | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 15 percent to Rs 909.50 as on September 18, 2020.

Symphony  | Net sales of the company increased 147 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has surged 15 percent to Rs 909.50 as on September 18, 2020.

Rites | In the current fiscal so far, the company's share price has surged 4 percent to Rs 255.25 as on September 18, 2020.

Rites | Net sales of the company increased 125 percent during the FY16-FY20 period while maintaining a healthy profit margin. In FY21 so far, the stock has risen 4 percent to Rs 255.25 as on September 18, 2020.

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 12:14 pm

