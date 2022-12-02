HDFC Securities bets on these 5 smallcaps for next 2-3 quarters

Indian benchmark equity indices have been making fresh record highs from the last couple of session amid positive global cues, FIIs buying, and falling crude and commodity prices. On the other hand, the broader indices are still 4-5 percent away from the record peak. Here are the five smallcap stocks ideas by HDFC Securities for next 2-3 quarters:

Lumax Auto Technologies | Recommendations: Buy in Rs 262-267 band & add more on dips in Rs 230-235 band | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 312 | Time Horizon: 2-3 quarters

Marksans Pharmaceuticals | Recommendations: Buy on dips at Rs 56-57 & add more on dips at Rs 50 | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 66.6 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters

PDS | Recommendations: Buy in Rs 345-362 band and add more on dips in Rs 307-313 band | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 417 | Time Horizon: 2-3 quarters

Mishra Dhatu Nigam | Recommendations: Buy in the Rs. 235-239 band & add more on dips to Rs 211-215 band | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 281 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters