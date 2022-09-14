Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on September 14

After recovering smartly from opening lows, the Sensex ended the day 224 points lower at 60,346. The Nifty shed 66 points, closing at 18,003.

Vedanta | CMP: Rs 304.95 | The share price surged over 9 percent on September 14. Vedanta and Foxconn said they will invest over Rs 1.54 lakh crore to set up a display fabrication and semiconductor manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The proposed facility will come up over the next two years, according to media reports. Also, Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

SBI | CMP: Rs 572.30 | The scrip was up over two percent and became the third lender and seventh Indian company to cross the Rs 5-trillion market cap for the first time after its shares rallied over 22 percent so far this year. SBI now ranks seventh most valued Indian company. Reliance Industries remains India's most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The lender reported unimpressive earnings in the June quarter as many brokerages have either maintained or cut their earnings forecast for FY23 and FY24, citing a miss on the net interest margin (NIM), lowest net interest income (NII) growth in Q1 among top five banks, and likely capital requirement in the medium term.

Rattanindia Enterprises | CMP: Rs 53.95 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company announced the launch of 'Defender' by its firm TAS (Throttle Aerospace Systems). Defender is an indigenously developed tracking and capturing system for rogue drones, the company said.

Aegis Logistics | CMP: Rs 295.95 | The stock jumped over 8 percent after the company said the board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of face value Re 1 during the financial year 2022-23 and has fixed September 23 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The company will pay the interim dividend on or before October 11, 2022.

Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 519 | The share price rose over 6 percent after the company said it will consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other means on September 16.

Ami Organics | CMP: Rs 1,084 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after promoters Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at the same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.​

Bajaj Holdings | CMP: Rs 7,158 | The stock price gained over 8 percent after the firm said its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share and fixed September 23 as the record date for payment. The interim dividend will be credited on or around October 10, 2022, the company said.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 434.30 | The stock ended in the green after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,108 crore across its various businesses including transmission and distribution, and railways. The transmission and distribution business has secured orders for T&D and cabling projects in India, the Middle East and Africa.

GR Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 1,390 | The scrip added close to 3 percent after the company informed that Rajgarh Transmission Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, received a transmission licence from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for its project at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh.