1/11 On May 15, the Indian equity benchmarks rallied with the Sensex up 317.81 points or 0.51% at 62,345.71, and the Nifty up 84.00 points or 0.46% at 18,398.80. About 1861 shares advanced, 1680 shares declined, and 167 shares unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Neogen Chemicals | CMP Rs 1475 | Shares of Neogen Chemcials plunged nearly 3 percent, bogged down by the company's weak quarterly performance. The company's consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter slipped 9 percent on-year to Rs 14.3 crore mainly because of weak operating metrics.

3/11 Sonata Software | CMP Rs 887.50 | Sonata Software shares plunged 5 percent and closed around a percent higher after the company reported a 3 percent sequential decline in net profit to Rs 114 crore, though it was 13 percent higher than last year's. Net sales saw a decline of 15.36 percent on-quarter to Rs 1,913.50 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 2,260.78 crore a year back.

4/11 Max Financial Services| CMP Rs 675 | Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd dropped 2 percent intraday and closed 2 percent higher post poor Q4 results. Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) reported a 64 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 52 crore for the last quarter of 2022-23. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

5/11 Manapurram Finance | CMP Rs 111.30 | Shares of Manappuram Finance Limited gained 1.23 percent post robust Q4 results. Manappuram Finance, reported a 58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 413 crore for the quarter-ending March against Rs 261 crore a year ago.

6/11 Data Patterns India | CMP Rs 1536 | Shares of Data Patterns (India) Ltd closed 3.37 percent down after the company announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company's net profit declined 10 percent to Rs 55 crore in comparison to Rs 62 crore reported a year ago, while the revenue gained 9 percent to Rs 189 crore, compared to Rs 173 crore in the previous year's quarter.

7/11 Dish TV | CMP Rs 16.60 | Dish TV India shares dropped around 3 percent intraday, however closed up higher nearly 3 percent. The company reported a 21.5 percent decline in its consolidated revenue of Rs 504.8 crore for the March 2023 quarter as against Rs 642.70 crore a year back. Subscription revenues for Dish TV were down 32.3 percent to Rs 389 crore, contributing 77.1 percent of its total revenue in Q4 of FY23.

8/11 Rainbow Children’s Medicare | CMP Rs 869.80 | Rainbow Children's Medicare commonly known as Rainbow Hospitals, surged over 2 percent, a day after the hospital major posted a stellar set of quarterly earnings for the March-ended quarter. The company's net profit for the period skyrocketed 339.34 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53.86 crore against Rs 12.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue jumped 49.2 percent to Rs 317 crore against Rs 212.4 crore YoY.

9/11 Avenue Supermarts | CMP Rs 3523 | Avenue Supermarts shares fell over 4 percent after D-Mart operator announced a 100-basis-point decline in the March quarter operating margins. The company's margin fell from 8.4 percent in the same period last year to 7.3 percent this year. The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) growth was also relatively modest, increasing by 4.4 percent on-year to Rs 771.5 crore.

10/11 Colgate Palmolive India | CMP Rs 1673.10 | Colgate-Palmolive India shares rose nearly 3 percent even as it recorded a decline in net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit declined by 2.3 percent YoY to Rs 316.2 crore. However, the company's revenue grew by 3.8 percent YoY to Rs 1,350.6 crore, up from Rs 1,301.3 crore in the same period last year. Both topline and bottomline were higher than analyst expectations of Rs 1,347 crore and Rs 276 crore, respectively.