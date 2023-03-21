Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 21

1/11 Benchmark indices ended on positive note on March 21 with Nifty above 17,100. The Sensex was up 445.73 points or 0.77 percent at 58,074.68, and the Nifty was up 119.10 points or 0.70 percent at 17,107.50.

2/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,272 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after brokerage firm CLSA reiterated 'buy' rating on the stock. It believes lack of any major announcements has kept the stock subdued over the last 18 months, which is currently trading just 5 percent above conservative valuation.

3/11 Asian Energy Services | CMP: Rs 98.25 | The share price hit 10 percent upper circuit after the company said it will acquire stake in oil & gas field situated at Indrora, Gujarat. According to a BSE filing, Asian Energy said that its holding company Oilmax Energy Private Limited has been granted a mining lease for 20 years, effective from April 1, 2023 of DSF Block for Crude Oil and Natural Gas from the Government of Gujarat (Energy and Petrochemicals Department).

4/11 Nazara Technologies | CMP: Rs 506 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on Nazara Technologies with a buy rating and a one year target price of Rs 700, implying a 44 percent upside potential over March 20 closing price of Rs 487. “We initiate coverage on Nazara Technologies with a 'buy' rating, given visibility of strong revenue growth in eSports and gradual profitability improvement in gamified early learning (GEL),” the brokerage said in the report.

5/11 Granules India | CMP: Rs 288.25 | The stock added 2 percent on March 21. The company said that its arm, Granules Consumer Health Inc. completed an audit by the US Food and Drug Administration with zero observations. Granules Consumer Health's packaging unit in Manassas was inspected by the US FDA from March 15-20. “The audit was part of a pre-approval inspection for three products filed from the facility," the exchange filing said.

6/11 J Kumar Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 248.65 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company bagged an order worth Rs 182.34 crore. The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Airport Depot for Bangalore Metro Rail Project for a total contract cost of Rs 182.34 crore.

7/11 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | CMP: Rs 318.15 | The scrip gained over 6 percent after the company bagged orders worth Rs 2,100 crore. Sterling & Wilson bagged the job of a balance of system (BOS) package comprising four blocks of 300MW(AC) each in the proposed 1,200-MW solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) at Khavda RE Power Park in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the firm said in a BSE filing.

8/11 NTPC | CMP: Rs 176.95 | The stock ended in the green on March 21. NTPC REL has signed an MoU with Indian Army for setting up Green Hydrogen Projects in its establishments on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model.

9/11 Intellect Design | CMP: Rs 409.30 | The share price ended in the green after Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking arm of Intellect Design Arena Limited- announced that Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt has chosen its CBX Retail (CBX-R) platform to power its Digital Banking. The bank which is on a high growth trajectory will be offering contextual experience to more than a million Retail and Business customers across Egypt.

10/11 Linde India | CMP: Rs 3,835 | The scrip added 2 percent on March 21. Linde India invested Rs 4.78 crore in renewable power company FP Solar Shakti by subscribing to its 16.5 lakh shares or 18.29 percent stake. The objective is to purchase renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings for the company.