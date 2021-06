The benchmark indices erased early losses to end marginal higher on June 14. At close, the Sensex was up 76.77 points, or 0.15%, at 52,551.53, and the Nifty was up 12.5 points, or 0.08%, at 15,811.90.

Adani Group Stocks | Adani group stocks lost 5-9 percent following reports that the National Securities Depository (NSDL) had frozen accounts of three FPIs that owned shares in four listed Adani firms. But later in the day, the Adani group companies said the accounts were not frozen. The statement notwithstanding, NSDL data showed that accounts were indeed frozen.

Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 67.40 | BHEL share price fell more than 11 percent despite the company narrowing consolidated net loss to Rs 1,036.32 crore in the March 2021 quarter from Rs 1,532.18 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during January-March 2021 rose to Rs 7,245.16 crore from Rs 5,166.64 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF | CMP: Rs 299.20 | The stock shed 3.5 percent even after the real estate company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 480.94 crore in March 2021 quarter against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,712.57 crore.

Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 514.70 | The company share price declined 3 percent despite the company reporting profit at Rs 449.88 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250 crore in the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased to Rs 782 crore from Rs 735.16 crore, YoY.

Reliance Power | CMP: Rs 13.10 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.10 and added 5 percent after the board approved a plan to raise up to Rs 1,325 crore through preferential issue of equity shares.

Ruchi Soya Industries | CMP: Rs 1,265.05 | The company's share price rose nearly 2 percent after it filed a draft document with SEBI to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore. The FPO is being launched to meet the SEBI norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 percent in a listed entity.

Kajaria Ceramics | CMP: Rs 404.70 | The share price added nearly 4 percent as the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131.2 crore against Rs 48 crore and revenue was up 46.1% at Rs 952.5 crore versus Rs 652 crore, YoY.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 1,192.65 | The share price slipped 3 percent after the company received a warning letter from the US FDA for its Somerset, New Jersey facility. The FDA had inspected the Lupin Somerset site from September 10, 2020 to November 5, 2020.

Transformers and Rectifiers India | CMP: Rs 29.30 | The share price jumped more than 2 percent after company the was awarded orders of transformers for a total contract value of Rs 63 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited.