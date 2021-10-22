MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

FIIs consistently increase holdings in these stocks. 5 turn multibaggers

Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks shows there are about 115 companies where FIIs have consistently increased stake in all the three quarter of 2021. Balaji Amines, HEG and 3 others have gained more than 150%

Ritesh Presswala
October 22, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
In 2021 so far, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested a net of around Rs 66,024 crore in the Indian equities. They were net buyers in 8 out of 10 months of this calendar year so far. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks shows there are about 115 companies where FIIs have consistently increased stake in all the three quarter of 2021. Out of this, 19 stocks have turned multibaggers. Stocks like Balaji Amines, Adani Transmission, HEG, K.P.R. Mill, and National Aluminium Company have gained about 150 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
In 2021 so far, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested a net of around Rs 66,024 crore in the Indian equities. They were net buyers in 8 out of 10 months of this calendar year so far. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks shows there are about 115 companies where FIIs have consistently increased stake in all the three quarter of 2021. Out of this, 19 stocks have at least doubled investors' wealth. And 5 stocks - Balaji Amines, Adani Transmission, HEG, K.P.R. Mill and National Aluminium Company - have gained more than 150 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Balaji Amines | In 2021, the stock has gained 347 percent to Rs 4136.50 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 925.45 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.18%, June quarter: 2.35% and September quarter: 4.00%.
Balaji Amines | In 2021, the stock has gained 347 percent to Rs 4136.50 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 925.45 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.18%, June quarter: 2.35% and September quarter: 4.00%.
Adani Transmission | In 2021, the stock has gained 288 percent to Rs 1697.85 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 437.70 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 20.30%, June quarter: 20.82% and September quarter: 21.05%.
Adani Transmission | In 2021, the stock has gained 288 percent to Rs 1697.85 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 437.70 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 20.30%, June quarter: 20.82% and September quarter: 21.05%.
HEG | In 2021, the stock has gained 159 percent to Rs 2390.40 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 924.65 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 9.43%, June quarter: 11.27% and September quarter: 14.29%.
HEG | In 2021, the stock has gained 159 percent to Rs 2390.40 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 924.65 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 9.43%, June quarter: 11.27% and September quarter: 14.29%.
K.P.R. Mill | In 2021, the stock has gained 158 percent to Rs 450.55 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 174.78 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.15%, June quarter: 2.65% and September quarter: 3.09%.
K.P.R. Mill | In 2021, the stock has gained 158 percent to Rs 450.55 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 174.78 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.15%, June quarter: 2.65% and September quarter: 3.09%.
National Aluminium Company | In 2021, the stock has gained 154 percent to Rs 109.30 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 43.10 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 8.38%, June quarter: 8.64% and September quarter: 15.22%.
National Aluminium Company | In 2021, the stock has gained 154 percent to Rs 109.30 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 43.10 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 8.38%, June quarter: 8.64% and September quarter: 15.22%.
FIIs consistently increase holdings in these 19 stocks and turned multibaggers
FIIs consistently increased their holdings in these 19 stocks and these stocks have given over 100 percent return in less than 10 months.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Oct 22, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.