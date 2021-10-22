FIIs consistently increase holdings in these stocks. 5 turn multibaggers

In 2021 so far, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested a net of around Rs 66,024 crore in the Indian equities. They were net buyers in 8 out of 10 months of this calendar year so far. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE 500 stocks shows there are about 115 companies where FIIs have consistently increased stake in all the three quarter of 2021. Out of this, 19 stocks have at least doubled investors' wealth. And 5 stocks - Balaji Amines, Adani Transmission, HEG, K.P.R. Mill and National Aluminium Company - have gained more than 150 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Balaji Amines | In 2021, the stock has gained 347 percent to Rs 4136.50 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 925.45 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.18%, June quarter: 2.35% and September quarter: 4.00%.

Adani Transmission | In 2021, the stock has gained 288 percent to Rs 1697.85 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 437.70 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 20.30%, June quarter: 20.82% and September quarter: 21.05%.

HEG | In 2021, the stock has gained 159 percent to Rs 2390.40 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 924.65 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 9.43%, June quarter: 11.27% and September quarter: 14.29%.

K.P.R. Mill | In 2021, the stock has gained 158 percent to Rs 450.55 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 174.78 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 2.15%, June quarter: 2.65% and September quarter: 3.09%.

National Aluminium Company | In 2021, the stock has gained 154 percent to Rs 109.30 as on October 20, 2021 from Rs 43.10 as on December 31, 2020. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter - March quarter: 8.38%, June quarter: 8.64% and September quarter: 15.22%.