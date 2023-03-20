English
    Buzzing Stocks | Rail Vikas Nigam, HDFC, Tata Consumer Products and others in the news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today

    Sandip Das
    March 20, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST
    Rail Vikas Nigam: Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as L1 bidder for a project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore. RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for composite contract package in connection with new BG railway line of HORC project by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation. The cost of project is Rs 1,088.49 crore and the said project is expected to be executed within 1,460 days.
    Housing Development Finance Corporation: RBI imposes Rs 5 lakh penalty on HDFC for non-compliance of NHB provisions. The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the Corporation for non-compliance with certain provisions of ‘The Housing Finance Companies Directions' issued by National Housing Bank (NHB). Further, Corporation's subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors entered into a Share Subscription Agreement for acquisition of 3,59,436 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Enviro Enablers India, which is engaged in waste management services.
    Navin Fluorine International: Navin Fluorine International says subsidiary NFASL's board approves capex of Rs 450 crore. Subsidiary Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences said its board of directors has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 450 crore for setting up a new 40,000 tonnes per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej. Currently, the company has AHF manufacturing plant with a capacity of approximately 20,000 tonnes per annum at Surat. The new capacity is expected to come on stream in 2 years.
    Havells India: Havells India commences commercial production of air-conditioners at Sri-City plant. The electric equipments maker has commenced commercial production of air-conditioners at its Sri-City plant from March 17. In July 2022, it had intimated about setting-up of new facility to manufacture air-conditioners at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.
    SKF India: SKF India to acquire 26% stake in Clean Max Taiyo. The automotive and industrial engineered solutions company has agreed to make an investment in renewable energy company Cleanmax Taiyo by acquiring its 2,600 fully paid up equity shares, equivalent to 26% shareholding. In November 2022, SKF board had approved investment via equity participation (26% stake) in special purpose vehicle company for commissioning a captive project (wind + solar) via open access for Bangalore plant. The acquisition will be completed by June 2023.
    Welspun Corp, Sintex Plastics Technology: NCLT approves resolution plan of Welspun Corp & Plastauto for Sintex-BAPL. The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Propel Plastic Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp, and Plastauto (earlier known as Tubular Pipes), a related party of Welspun Corp, with respect to corporate insolvency resolution process of Sintex-BAPL on March 17. Sintex-BAPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sintex Plastics Technology.
    Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products ceases discussion for potential acquisition of Bisleri. The company has ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and confirmed that the company has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter. In November last year, the company had said it evaluated various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of its business, and pursuant to this, the management remained in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International.
    Garware Technical Fibres: Garware Technical Fibres signs agreement with TP Bhaskar Renewables to acquire 26% stake. Garware Technical Fibres has entered into an agreement with solar power generation company TP Bhaskar Renewables to acquire its 26% equity shares for Rs 4.5 crore. The 26% stake acquisition will enable Garware to become captive user of solar power generated by TP Bhaskar Renewables.
    Dr Lal PathLabs: NCLT approves Scheme of Amalgamation between Dr Lal PathLabs and its subsidiary APL Institute of Clinical Laboratory & Research. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench-II has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation between Dr Lal PathLabs and APL Institute of Clinical Laboratory & Research, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr Lal PathLabs.
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals: USFDA issues Form 483 with 1 observation for Torrent Pharma's oral-oncology manufacturing facility at Gujarat. The US Food and Drug Administration has conducted pre-approval inspection (PAI) of company's oral-oncology manufacturing facility in Gujarat during March 13 - March 17, 2023. After the said inspection, the US health regulator has issued a 'Form 483' with 1 observation, which is procedural in nature.
