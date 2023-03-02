Buzzing Stocks: Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Delhivery, others in news today

1/10 Delhivery: Foreign investor SVF Doorbell (Cayman), an entity owned by SoftBank, has offloaded 3.8% stake in logistics company. SVF has sold 2.8 crore shares of the company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 340.80 per share.

2/10 Wipro: The IT services company has launched 5G Def-i platform. The said platform will empower businesses to seamlessly transform their infrastructure, networks and services.

3/10 Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has sold 71,544 motorcycles in February 2023, growing 21% over 59,160 motorcycles sold in same period last year. International business recorded a 1% YoY growth by selling 7,108 motorcycles. The growth was largely driven by motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350cc segment that reported 31% YoY rise at 64,180 units, but motorcycles with engine capacity over 350cc segment registered a 30% YoY decline at 6,734 units.

4/10 Hindustan Aeronautics: The board meeting to be held on March 10 to consider the second interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

5/10 Best Agrolife: The board has appointed Sanjeev Kharbanda, as a Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from March 1. Before joining Best Agrolife, Kharbanda was CFO and Business Co-Pilot at Aqualite Industries, a footwear brand. Atul Garg has resigned as CFO due to change in designation from CFO to Head of Commercial & Credit Control.

6/10 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary - HM Agri Logistics. HM Agri will develop and operate silo complex across India.

7/10 CreditAccess Grameen: The total income tax demand for AY19 at Rs 2,333 crore has been reduced to Rs 122.63 crore under the fresh assessment order received from the assessment unit of Income Tax Department.

8/10 Sunteck Realty: The Mumbai-based real estate development company has leased out 2 lakh square feet of builtup area of its premium commercial building Sunteck BKC51 to Upgrad Education for 29 years. Upgrad will be paying starting rentals of close to Rs 300 per square feet per month on carpet area basis. The total revenue generated from the project will be close to Rs 2,000 crore over the entire lease tenure.

9/10 Tata Motors: The Tata Group firm has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer "easy loan structured schemes" for the purchase of Tata Ace EV, its all-new commercial electric vehicle.