Buzzing Stocks: Anupam Rasayan, Zydus Life, Capacite Infra & others in focus today

1/16 Zydus Life Sciences: The group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad, underwent USFDA inspection during June 5-13. The current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) inspection concluded with nil observations.

2/16 Infosys: Keytrade Bank, the first online bank in Belgium and part of Credit Mutuel Arkea, has selected Infosys Finacle as the preferred partner for the modernization of its core banking system. The bank will subscribe to the Infosys Finacle suite in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mode on the Microsoft Azure public cloud. Infosys Finacle is a part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.

3/16 Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Investment entity Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 75 lakh equity shares or 0.78 percent stake in the media & entertainment company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 191.44 per share, which amounted to Rs 143.58 crore.

4/16 Anupam Rasayan India: The custom synthesis & specialty chemical company has signed a Letter of Intent worth revenue of $265 million (Rs 2,186 crore) for the next 5 years with a Japanese specialty chemical company to supply new age patented life science active ingredient. The product will be in validation phase for the next eighteen months and upon successful validation, the supply will commence from CY2025. This product will be manufactured in existing multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

5/16 KEC International: The infrastructure EPC major has secured new orders of Rs 1,373 crore across its various businesses including transmission & distribution projects in India and America, signaling & telecommunication for automatic block signaling (ABS) system. and 2 x 25 kV overhead electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation.

6/16 Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender said the Board of Directors will meet on June 16 to consider raising funds via the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures/bonds, in one or more tranches/series, on a private placement basis, during FY24.

7/16 3i Infotech: Subsidiary NuRe FutureTech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Computer Science at SRM Valliammai Engineering College, in Chennai. This partnership aims to establish a path-breaking AI (artificial intelligence) Lab within the institute’s campus. In early 2022, 3i Infotech opened its office at IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai to establish FutureTech business labs to work on next-gen technologies.

8/16 SAT Industries: The company has sold 40.63 lakh shares or 3.55% stake in its material subsidiary, Aeroflex Industries to Carnelian Structural Fund managed by Vikas Khemani, Jagdish Master, Rosy Blue India, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Samedh Trinity Partners, Shyam Agarwal, Mitul Prafulbhai Mehta and Rajnik Savaliya for Rs 35.58 crore.

9/16 LIC Housing Finance: Ashwani Ghai has resigned as Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer of the housing finance company with effect from June 13 after the transfer order. He has been transferred and posted as Additional Director at MDC, Mumbai.

10/16 LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). LTIMindtree’s MDR is designed to deliver cybersecurity and resiliency services through a modular, systematic, platformised approach.

11/16 Fiem Industries: A fire incident occurred in one building of unit-7 at the Sonipat plant in Haryana. Though no loss or injury to human life was reported, and the fire was controlled by fire tenders in a few hours, some buildings, plants & machinery, stocks and furniture suffered damage. The company has initiated the necessary procedure for an insurance claim as its assets are adequately covered by the insurance.

12/16 Dev Information Technology: The Board of Directors of the company will meet on June 16 to consider raising funds via bonds and/or equity shares.

13/16 Bajaj Electricals: Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 10.92 lakh shares or 0.95 percent stake in the electrical equipment manufacturing company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,175.02 per share, amounting to Rs 128.4 crore. However, Societe Generale was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 6 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,175 per share.

14/16 Nazara Technologies: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has sold 4 lakh shares or 0.6 percent stake in the gaming & sports media platform via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 681.74 per share.

15/16 Capacite Infraprojects: Societe Generale has bought 24.17 lakh equity shares or 3.5 percent stake in the EPC company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 190 per share, amounting to Rs 45.93 crore. However, foreign company Newquest Asia Investments II Limited sold 32 lakh shares or a 4.7 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 190.04 per share.