Since it is the fag end of FY21 earnings, Moneycontrol analysed the data on earnings by smallcap companies. There are only 7 smallcap companies whose FY21 Sales and Profit growth improved as compared to the numbers in the previous two fiscal years. Despite FY21 being a difficult year in terms of bleak economic environment, which was affected by the COVID-led lockdowns, these companies stood strong. We considered only profit-making companies. All 7 stocks have gained at least 40 percent in the last one year, and 4 of them have turned multibaggers. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Mastek Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 671 percent to Rs 1842.10 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 238.90 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 28 percent; FY20: 4 percent; and FY21: 61 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 45 percent, FY20: 12 percent, and FY21: 121 percent.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 297 percent to Rs 838.50 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 211.05 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 15 percent; FY20: 10 percent; and FY21: 28 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 37 percent, FY20: 23 percent, and FY21: 43 percent.

Apollo Pipes Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 254 percent to Rs 1098.85 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 310.65 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 23 percent; FY20: 13 percent; and FY21: 27 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 8 percent, FY20: 19 percent, and FY21: 56 percent.

Astral Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 188 percent to Rs 1817.30 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 630.00 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 19 percent; FY20: 3 percent; and FY21: 23 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 13 percent, FY20: 25 percent, and FY21: 65 percent.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 83 percent to Rs 2772.35 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 1513.80 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 14 percent; FY20: 11 percent; and FY21: 19 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 17 percent, FY20: 14 percent, and FY21: 30 percent.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. | In last 1 year, the stock has gained 51 percent to Rs 1225.40 (as on May 25, 2021) from Rs 811.75 (as on May 22, 2020). The company's sales growth for FY19: 11 percent; FY20: 3 percent; and FY21: 12 percent. Meanwhile, profit growth for FY19 was 15 percent, FY20: 12 percent, and FY21: 34 percent.