    Top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks: The latest mutual fund favourites

    The recent correction has given a room for fund managers to pile up select pharma stocks

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    April 20, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    After a prolonged underperformance, pharma sector recovered in 2020 thanks to the improved sentiment due to onset of pandemic. But it has demonstrated a docile show lately as the sentiment faded. The recent correction has given a room for fund managers to pile up select pharma stocks. Also, companies providing healthcare services such as hospitals, diagnostic chains and insurance offer newer opportunities and turn fund managers’ favourite. Koushik Mohan, fund manager at MoatPMS says, “the valuation for pharma sector is very high which is the main reason for not making money in short run but according to long run growth valuation is attractive. We like speciality pharma as they have their own advantages for selling products at higher price and also API companies who has the supply all over the world at the lowest price points (Asset turnover ratio) with high market share in its segments. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks added afresh by mutual funds over the last one month. Data as on March 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.
    Number of schemes that newly added Apollo Hospitals: 42 | Total number of schemes that held the stock:164 . Index funds and ETFs tracking Nifty 50 added afresh in their portfolio. Actively managed schemes such as Edelweiss Balanced Advantage and Nippon India Hybrid Bond bought the share of the hospital player afresh during March.
    Number of schemes that added Dr. Reddy's: 27 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 218. Stock of this pharma major has been newly added by the better performing schemes such as ITI Pharma and Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Quant Quantamental, Motilal Oswal Dynamic, ICICI Pru India Opp and Nippon India Growth Fund.
    Number of schemes that added Cipla: 14 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 212. Schemes such as ITI Pharma and Healthcare, Kotak Manufacture in India, Axis Quant and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund newly bought the share of Cipla over the last one month.
    Number of schemes that added Abbott India: 11 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 65. Edelweiss Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Healthcare ETF and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund were the few schemes newly added the stock in their portfolio during March month.
    Number of schemes that added Alkem Lab: 11 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 97. Schemes like DSP Equity Savings, DSP Top 100 Equity, Franklin India Equity Advantage and Nippon India Growth Fund added the stock afresh during March.
    Number of schemes that added Fortis Healthcare: 8 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 94. Axis Midcap, Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and ITI Value Fund made freash position in the stock of Fortis Healthcare over the last one month.
    Number of schemes that added Zydus Lifesciences: 8 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 82. There were seven equity schemes from ICICI Prudential AMC such as ICICI Pru Bluechip, ICICI Pru Exports & Services and ICICI Pru MNC Fund added afresh in their portfolio in March. Also, Kotak Manufacture in India Fund made fresh position in the stock.
    Number of schemes that added Metropolis: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 63. Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO, Sundaram Multi Cap and Sundaram Small Cap Fund newly added the stock during March month.
    Number of schemes that added Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 37. Edelweiss Equity Savings made fresh position in the stock. Schemes that increased exposure to the stock significantly in March include Edelweiss Balanced Advantage, ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund.
    Number of schemes that added Ipca Lab: 6 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 119. Schemes like Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid, Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS and HDFC Balanced Advantage and Nippon India Pharma Fund added the share of IPCA lab afresh in March month.
