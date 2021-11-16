Not just retail investors, here are penny stocks that mutual funds also like

Though there is no standard definition, penny stocks are those that trade at very low prices, normally at below Rs 10. They have low market capitalization and are mostly illiquid in the exchanges. They are mostly under-researched stocks and may not be well-known to the larger investing public. Here is the list of penny stocks held by domestic mutual funds. Portfolio data is as on October 30, 2021. These stocks are not meant for recommendations and are highlighted for information purpose only.

M-CAP on BSE: Rs. 2.90 crore | Number of shares held by ULIP fund: 2,99,795. Belonging to the Electric Utilities industry, the stock of SRM Energy is held by UTI ULIP fund for more than six years.

M-CAP Full on BSE: Rs. 6.31 crore | Number of shares held by ULIP fund: 1,80,000. Shukra Jewellery belongs to other Apparels & Accessories industry. UTI ULIP fund is the only mutual fund holding this stock for more than six years.

M-CAP Full on BSE: Rs. 6,383 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 32,32,866. Part of Heavy Electrical Equipment industry, the stock of Suzlon is held by four index funds those track Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, Nifty 500 and BSE 500 index.

M-CAP on BSE: Rs. 1,403 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 8,068. Future consumer belongs to Packaged Foods industry. Only ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF hold this stock.

M-CAP Full on BSE: Rs. 3.28 crore | Number of shares held by MF: 2,00,000. Stock of this telecom company has been held by DSP Equity Opportunities Fund since July 2017.

M-CAP Full on BSE: Rs. 3.63 crore | Number of shares held by MF: 2,00,000. It is part of Commodity Trading & Distribution industry. The only scheme to invest in the stock is Baroda Multi Cap Fund.

M-CAP on BSE: Rs. 1,483 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 7.36 crore. Stock of this Construction & Engineering company is held by four HDFC Schemes; HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure and HDFC TaxSaver.

M-CAP on BSE: Rs. 1,948 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 10,591. The passive fund ICICI Prudentail S&P BSE 500 ETF holds the stock of this small-sized bank.

M-CAP Full on BSE: Rs. 59.99 crore | Number of shares held by MF: 4,52,200. Belonging to the Commodity Chemicals segment, the stock is held by SBI Large & Midcap Fund.