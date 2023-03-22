Mukesh Ambani only Indian in top 10 Hurun Global Rich List 2023; a look at the 10 richest Indians

1/10 Rank 10 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $14 billion | With a wealth of $14 billion, Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is the tenth richest person in India. Uday Kotak, the founder of the fourth-largest bank in India by market capitalization, is the third wealthiest banker in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

2/10 Rank 9 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and Family | Net worth: $14 billion | With a wealth of $14 billion, Kumar Mangalam Birla and family is the ninth richest person in India and the second richest cement manufacturer in the world as per the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

3/10 Rank 8 | Radhakishan Damani and Family | Net worth: $16 billion | With a wealth of $16 billion, Radhakishan Damani and family, the founder of DMart, is down 40 positions and dropped out of the Global Top 100. Damani is the eighth richest Multi-Brand Retail billionaire in the world.

4/10 Rank 7 | Dilip Shanghvi and Family | Net worth: $17 billion | With a wealth of $17 billion, Dilip Shanghvi and family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is at the seventh rank. Dilip Shanghvi is the second richest healthcare billionaire in the world.

5/10 Rank 6 | SP Hinduja and Family | Net worth: $20 billion | SP Hinduja and family, decreased their wealth by $3 billion from last year, cumulating at $20 billion. The brothers are based between Mumbai, London and Geneva.

6/10 Rank 5 | Lakshmi N Mittal | Net worth: $20 | With a wealth of $25 billion, Lakshmi N ittal of ArcelorMittal is the fifth richest person in India and the wealthiest Indian Immigrant.

7/10 Rank 4 | Shiv Nadar and Family | Net worth: $26 billion | With a wealth of $26 billion Shiv Nadar and family of HCL Technologies is the fourth richest person in India and the third richest software and services billionaire in the world.

8/10 Rank 3 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $27 billion | With a wealth of $27 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world and the third richest person in India.

9/10 Rank 2 | Gautam Adani and Family | Net worth: $53 billion | With a net loss of $28 billion, Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot. Adani lost Rs 3 crores every week over the last year.