Slideshow | Market to watch out for global cues, geopolitical tensions; 10K major support for Nifty

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking | Looking at Friday’s close, the set up overall looks good and ideally we should make a move beyond our recent highs of 10350-10400 to test higher levels of 10600-10800 in the forthcoming week. But the threat of the second wave of pandemic and the geopolitical concerns are likely to loom over us now for some time. Hence, if there is no escalation with respect to this, our markets are likely to continue this northward trajectory. As far as supports are concerned, 10100 followed by 10000 would be seen as immediate support zone.