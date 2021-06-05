Market rallies for 3rd straight week led by PSU banks; mid & small-caps outperform

The Indian market continued its upward momentum for the third consecutive week, adding more than 1 percent this week. Nifty touched a fresh record high amid positive global and domestic cues including encouraging US non-farm payroll data, in line RBI policy outcome, robust auto sales. Daily fall in coronavirus cases also kept the mood in favour of the bulls.

This week, BSE Sensex rose 677.17 points (1.31 percent) to end at 52,100.05, while the Nifty50 added 234.65 points (1.52 percent) to close at 15,670.3 levels. Nifty touched a fresh record high of 15,733.60, while Sensex also climbed close to its record level of 52516.76 during the week.

BSE Smallcap index jumped 12 percent. PNB Housing Finance, PNB Gilts, Religare Enterprises, Suzlon Energy, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Magma Fincorp, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Reliance Communications and Kiri Industries rose 26-91 percent. Losers included Genus Power Infrastructures, Unichem Laboratories, Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

BSE Midcap Index rose 10 percent with Adani Enterprises, Future Retail, Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing Finance, JSW Energy, Adani Power adding 15-30 percent.

The BSE Largecap Index added 6 percent led by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Ports and Motherson Sumi Systems. Meanwhile, losers included Aurobindo Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Bajaj Finance, ONGC and HDFC in the past week. On the other hand, Infosys lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed other indices gaining over 18 percent, followed by Nifty Media (up 16.7 percent) and Nifty Metal (up 15 percent).

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,462.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 801.95 crore.