Market lost 4% amid new Covid Variant fears, continues FIIs selling; auto underperform

Market extended the previous week losses and lost 4 percent in the week ended on November 26 amid weak global cues due to concerns over rising inflation. However, worries over rising Coronavirus cases in Europe resulting full lockdown scenario and new covid variant in South Africa added the woes in the investor’s sentiment. Indian market started week on a negative note and witnessed range bound movement in the next three sessions amid monthly expiry but ended the last session of the week, with heavy selling seen across the sectors, except pharma.

In the last week, BSE Sensex slipped 2,528.86 points (4.24 percent) to close at 57,107.15, while the Nifty50 fell 738.3 points (4.15 percent) to close at 17,026.5 levels. However, in the November series, the Nifty shed 1.79 percent, while the Sensex fell 2 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index fell 4 percent with Interglobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors - DVR and IndusInd Bank fell 10-16 percent, while gainers were Vedanta, Cipla, Adani Transmission and Aurobindo Pharma.

BSE Mid-cap Index plunged 4 percent. Indian Hotels Company, Cholamandalam Investment, Bharat Forge, Muthoot Finance, Ashok Leyland, IDBI Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were among major losers, however, gainers included Glenmark Pharma, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.

The BSE Small-cap index declined 2.5 percent dragged by PVR, Lemon Tree Hotels, 63 Moons Technologies, Sequent Scientific, Godawari Power & Ispat, Force Motors, Bodal Chemicals and Monte Carlo Fashions. On the other hand, Aurum Proptech, Jaiprakash Associates, R Systems International, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Trident, Brightcom Group, GRM Overseas and Elgi Equipments added 20-38 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Bajaj Finance lost the most in terms of market value, followed Reliance Industries, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation of India and Dr Reddys Laboratories added the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

BSE Auto index underperformed the other sectoral indices with 8 percent fall followed by BSE Realty (down 6.8 percent) and BSE Bankex (down 5 percent). On the other hand, BSE Telecom and Healthcare indices rose 1-2 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 21,124.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 10,934.76 crore. However, in the month of November 2021 till now FIIs sold equities worth Rs 31,124.46 crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 20,598.63.