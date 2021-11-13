Market extends gain in second week despite weak global cues, FII selling

Market started the week on a positive note but remained under selling pressure for the next three sessions amid weak global cues and continued FII selling. On Friday, the market regained the losses to finish the week with 1 percent gain.

In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 619.07 points (1.03 percent) to close at 60,686.69, while the Nifty50 added 186 points (1.03 percent) to close at 18,102.8 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 1.4 percent supported by Bharat Electronics, CRISIL, Muthoot Finance, Whirlpool of India, Cholamandalam Investment, ICICI Securities and Jubilant FoodWorks. However, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Sun TV Network, Gland Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and REC fell 5 percent each.

The BSE Large-cap Index rose 1.32 percent supported by the Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. Losers included IndusInd Bank, Divis Laboratories and Godrej Consumer Products.

The BSE Small-cap index added 1 percent with Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Monte Carlo Fashions, Aurum Proptech, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Subex, KPIT Technologies, Rushil Decor and NIIT jumped up to 32 percent. However, Vikas WSP, NGL Fine Chem, Hexa Tradex, GTL Infrastructure, Godawari Power & Ispat, Chaman Lal Setia Exports and ALLSEC Technologies fell 13-29 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank lost the most in terms of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT and Energy indices outperformed with over 2 percent gain. However, the Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices underperformed.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,317.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,887.66 crore. In November 2021 FIIs sold equities worth Rs 4,004.01 crore and DIIs purchased equities worth of Rs 6,231.48.