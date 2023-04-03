 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

Noah Feldman
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

No government  is going to allow private parties to control technology that it deems capable of destroying its citizens, itself, and the world. But a government takeover of the AI industry is the most extreme end of the spectrum​

In a well-publicised 2022 survey of AI researchers, nearly half of respondents said that there was a 10 percent or greater chance that AI would eventually produce an “extremely bad” outcome.

Whether or not calls for pausing AI development succeed (spoiler: they won’t), artificial intelligence is going to need regulation. Every technology in history with comparably transformational capabilities has been subject to rules of some sort. What that regulation should look like is going to be an important and complicated problem, one I and others will be writing a lot about it in the months and years to come.

Before we even get to the content of the regulation needed, however, there’s a crucial threshold question that needs to be addressed: Who should regulate AI? If it’s government, which part of government, and how? If it’s industry, what are the right kinds of mechanisms to balance innovation with safety?

I’d like to start suggesting some basic principles that should guide our approach, starting with government regulation. I’ll save the question of private sector self-regulation for a future column. (Disclosure: I advise a number of companies that are involved in AI, including Meta.)

