Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Managing risk is crucial in investing

We don’t realise it but there are risks all around us and we sub-consciously take steps to manage it. It starts from education, when choice of school/college, course options and careers are determined by how ‘safe’ they are.

In the world of investing, risk is openly discussed even if not understood very well, especially among retail investors. For instance, some perceive stock markets as being unsafe but think high-yielding fixed deposits are 100 percent safe. In the stock market, risk is displayed as a badge of valour too. When Harshad Mehta’s character in Scam 1992 mouths the ‘risk hai toh ishq hai’ dialogue, he is recommending taking on more risk in the hope of earning more returns. That makes one want to break the bank and go all in on equities. But how the movie ends, is a sobering tale.

If 2022 was a lot about the opportunities, with risks present in the background then 2023 appears to be all about managing risks. Risk-taking capital is drying up as rising interest rates mean that the threshold for risk-returns to match is going up. On the one hand, there are spreadsheets where analysts can plot the expected returns. But on the other hand, the brain also does its own thing based on the information it silently processes. For instance, news of funding winter hits investing sentiment hard.

The global M&A frenzy has come to a halt, reports the Financial Times (free to read for Pro subscribers), with $1.4 trillion worth of deals announced in the second half of 2022 compared to $2.2 trillion in the first half. Overall volumes also recorded the largest decline since 2001. It’s just risk appetite being reset in line with lower return expectations and the fact that 2021 was a blowout year.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

