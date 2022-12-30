English
    Weekly tactical pick: FIEM Industries

    An important trigger for the company is the wider adoption of LED lights.

    Moneycontrol Research
    December 30, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    Investor Elevation Capital V FII Holdings offloads 2.16% stake in Fiem Industries. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings sold 2.16 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions on June 1. With this, its shareholding in the company stands reduced to 6.59 percent, down from 8.75 percent earlier.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Higher contribution from LEDs boost company’s top line, operating profit Establishing itself as a major player in EV lighting solution Attractive valuation For this week, FIEM (CMP: Rs 1,590; M Cap: Rs 6,430 crore; Nifty level: 18,191) is our tactical pick. FIEM is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive lighting, signalling equipment, rear-view mirrors, sheet metal and plastic parts. Despite the weakness in the two-wheeler (2W) industry, the company continues to outperform, primarily on the back of the higher contribution from light-emitting diodes...

