 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | If all debt income is short term, what about equity? 

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Mar 27, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul's expulsion could work in Congress's favour, major economies record strong growth, China’s influence in Nepal ebbs, BJP’s growing momentum in TN worries AIADMK, and more

The government’s view on financial assets appears to be different compared to physical assets.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

Amendments to the Union Budget are relatively a dull affair. Some tweaks to take care of drafting errors, a few sops and occasionally a rollback of a controversial measure is what we are accustomed to seeing. However, the amendments moved to Budget 2023 or more accurately to the Finance Bill, 2023 are significant in scope and impact.

The most prominent one is an amendment to how mutual funds are taxed, which will ensure that debt funds—more specifically, any fund with domestic equity contributing to less than 35 percent—will attract short term capital gains tax only. That is, if you are in the highest tax slab of 30 percent plus cess/surcharge, then that’s what you will pay on the gains. Currently, you pay 20 percent after indexation, but the indexation benefit is also gone now.