Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China's modest growth target a red flag for commodities 

The opening part of China’s Two Sessions did not yield the big bang growth number investors in metals may have been hoping for. Last week, we had written about how China’s growth optimism was important to the outlook for industrial metals.

But China’s government work report set a modest target of around 5 percent for 2023 on Sunday, when the National People’s Congress started its annual parliamentary session. Reuters’ sources had expected GDP growth target to be set as high as 6 percent. It’s the lowest target in decades and comes after a low growth of around 3 percent achieved in 2022, mainly due to the restrictions on economic activity due to COVID-19.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan