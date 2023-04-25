Caste census: India’s affirmative action policy is based on 90+ years old data

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the latest to join the band of politicians and activists advocating caste census. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has so far stonewalled all pleas and comes across as definitely averse to the idea. Before we delve into the ostensible reasons for the reluctance, a quick look at the genesis and history of the census in India.

The census exercise was launched by the colonial government for various stated (and unstated) reasons in the realm of social engineering for their strategy of governance during the second half of the nineteenth century.

Sociologist Michael Mann in his book South Asia’s Modern History avowed that the census exercise was more telling of the administrative needs of the British than of the social reality for the people of British India.

Genesis of Caste Census

The first census results came to the fore in 1872. Subsequent to that the censuses have been conducted in India with almost unwavering regularity every ten years. These data were of immense use to the British in formulating policies, planning strategies and going in for social engineering which is a highly complex exercise and more often than not completely unintended results are the outcome of such stratagems. During the 1941 census, however, it was decided to merge the different caste groups under a single monolithic category – Hindu. Mercifully, most of the major religious groups were retained as in the earlier decadal censuses. One must hasten to add here that some ethnic groups that had an independent standing and were enumerated as such in the earlier censuses were merged under Hindus and the apparent reason given was these groups visited Hindu temples. This was a completely arbitrary decision as many religious groups like the Parsis, Jains and Christians did not lose their distinct religious identity in spite of the fact that many among them do pay obeisance at Hindu temples.

MA Kalam , former Chairperson, School of Social Sciences, University of Madras, and founding Dean, Krea University, is Visiting Professor, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad.