Can ChatGPT eventually take the place of search engines?

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

ChatGPT has limitations in searching for information, lacking conventional search engine functionality like crawling through the web to retrieve comprehensive, and latest, results

Due to lack of proper sourcing, ChatGPT may occasionally provide inaccurate and unintelligible data. (Source: Reuters)

ChatGPT is an advanced language model capable of understanding and generating natural language. It has gained instant success.

Simultaneously, The New York Times says that Google is concerned about the recent debut of ChatGPT. Earlier in December, Google officials worried that rushing to release AI technology could damage the company's reputation, despite its massive investment.

The main flaw in the claim that Chat GPT can replace Google is that the latter is a simple search engine while the former is a complex machine-learning system. From a technical standpoint, comparing ChatGPT and Google is like comparing oranges and apples. However, we can use them for search purposes that are fundamentally different in character.

How ChatGPT Works