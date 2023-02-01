 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Agriculture in climate change era just not getting the governmental spending it needs

Vivian Fernandes
Feb 01, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Budget 2023 fails to show the money for key policy imperatives like edible oil production and nudging farm sector and agri technologies towards a more-from-less approach

The government made a steep change in agricultural policy last year. It eased the regulations for genome-editing technologies and also approved the first genetically-modified (GM) food crop, GM mustard. (Representative image)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a few feel-good announcements on agriculture in the budget but has not backed her talk with money. Her announcements also do not tackle the pressing issues – climate change impact and the stretched dependence on edible oil imports.

Mission-mode Sans Funds

The government made a steep change in agricultural policy last year. It eased the regulations for genome-editing technologies and also approved the first genetically-modified (GM) food crop, GM mustard. Building on that, the Finance Minister could have announced a project in mission mode for enhancing the area under mustard.

