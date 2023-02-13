 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The awakening of generative AI: The genie can’t be bottled but policymakers must guide its safe and ethical usage

Vijayant Singh & Aman Taneja
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Generative AI technology is progressing faster than our ability to compute future and present harms. Co-operation at the global and public-private levels can bridge critical information gaps, which will help frame regulations for safe and ethical use of AI

The potential of generative AI is arguably limitless. It already helps in the production of images, improvement of low-resolution images, audio-synthesis, text generation, and may even compete with search engines. (Representational image)

While performing live recently, world-famous DJ David Guetta played a song featuring the voice of Eminem, a renowned rapper. The “collaboration” buoyed the crowd; the oblivious cheers masking the inauthenticity of the moment. The voice they were listening to, and even the lyrics, did not belong to the rapper. Both were generated by AI tools.

What initially seemed like satire (it wasn’t), slowly became a metaphor of what could be described as a watershed moment for the world. Governments, businesses, and society are all confronting the ethical and legal implications of a technology known as generative AI.

Phenomenal Versatility

Powered by machine-learning, generative AI refers to algorithms that are trained in vast amounts of data to produce content in response to human prompts. GPT-3 can generate complex texts, including emails, essays, articles, poetry, and responses to medical examination questions. DALLE-2 produces original images of any nature, composition, or imaginable style.