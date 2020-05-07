App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vizag gas leak 'disturbing', closely monitoring situation: Amit Shah

"The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation," Shah tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday described the gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam as "disturbing" and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation. He said he is praying for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.

"The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation," Shah tweeted.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke to Andhra Pradesh's chief secretary and director general of police and took stock of the situation.

Close

Reddy instructed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

related news

"I am continuously monitoring the situation. Hundreds of people have also been affected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Visakhapatnam, AP," he said here.

At least six people, including a child, have been killed and over 100 hospitalised due to the gas leak which took place at LG Polymers chemical plant in Visakhapatnam's Gopalapatnam area.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Amit Shah #India #Visakhapatnam #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.