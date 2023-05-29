upGrad Abroad looks to hire 500 people over next three months

upGrad is hiring

The Study Abroad arm of integrated learning and workforce development company upGrad is actively looking to add another 500 members over the next three months as it plans to expand its footprint in Noida.

Recruitments will be done across various sub-departments including sales, marketing, tech, and product. Study Abroad is planning to recruit both freshers and seasoned professionals for all four high-growth categories.

Commenting on the development, Ankur Dhawan, President, upGrad Abroad, said, “It’s an exciting time for us as we see an increased intent coming out of India for our study abroad programs…. It is critical for us to get more young employees on board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand’s mission of easing skilled talent mobility for several global economies.”

Study Abroad is planning to recruit freshers directly from college campuses and universities “to accelerate employability, especially amid times when freshers are likely to be more impacted as IT companies have turned cautious in their hiring plans on the back of a global slowdown impact”, the company said in a release.

Notably, the brand recently integrated its study-abroad portfolio and consolidated its organic and inorganic businesses under a single operating stream. The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross Rs 500 crore of annual gross revenue during FY24.