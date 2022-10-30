English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Two men swept away after rafting in Ganga in Uttarakhand

    The two — Vansh Kaushal, a resident of Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, and Kumar Gaurav, a resident of Chhatarpur area, got down into the Ganga and got swept away.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

    Two men from Delhi were swept away by the strong current of the River Ganga near Rishikesh, police said.

    The two — Vansh Kaushal, a resident of Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, and Kumar Gaurav, a resident of Chhatarpur area, got down into the Ganga after rafting at Neem Beach area and were swept away by the strong current on Saturday, the police said.

    After receiving information about the incident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation. Divers were also pressed into service but the two men could not be traced, they said.

    The families of the two men have been informed about the incident, the police said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Dehradun #India #Rafting #Uttarakhand
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 09:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.