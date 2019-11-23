The Innovators | All about Homi Jehangir Bhabha - the father of India's nuclear programme

Homi Jehangir Bhabha was born on October 30, 1909, to Jehangir Hormusji Bhabha (a well-known Parsi lawyer) and Meheren. Growing up, he attended The Cathedral School followed by Elphinstone College in Bombay.

He pursued further studies at the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay and went on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Cambridge. While there, he developed keen interest in theoretical physics and mathematics.

He completed his degree in 1930 and joined the Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge, where he started studying theoretical physics and received his doctorate from Cambridge in 1934.

He published a paper in 1935 wherein he determined the cross-section of electron-positron scattering, which was later renamed "Bhabha scattering" in his honour.

Bhabha was the one who started India’s Atomic Energy Commission, thus giving India’s nuclear programme the first push.

For his contribution to science and engineering, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1954.