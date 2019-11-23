App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Innovators | All about Homi Jehangir Bhabha - the father of India's nuclear programme

Homi Jehangir Bhabha is the man who started India’s Atomic Energy Commission, thus giving India’s nuclear programme the first push.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha was born on October 30, 1909, to Jehangir Hormusji Bhabha (a well-known Parsi lawyer) and Meheren. Growing up, he attended The Cathedral School followed by Elphinstone College in Bombay.

He pursued further studies at the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay and went on to study mechanical engineering at the University of Cambridge. While there, he developed keen interest in theoretical physics and mathematics.

He completed his degree in 1930 and joined the Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge, where he started studying theoretical physics and received his doctorate from Cambridge in 1934.

Close

He published a paper in 1935 wherein he determined the cross-section of electron-positron scattering, which was later renamed "Bhabha scattering" in his honour.

related news

Bhabha was the one who started India’s Atomic Energy Commission, thus giving India’s nuclear programme the first push.

For his contribution to science and engineering, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1954.

Watch the video to know all about the father of India’s nuclear programme.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #India's nuclear program #Innovators #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.