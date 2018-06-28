App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to unveil electric vehicle policy on June 29

"There will be several incentives for vehicle manufacturers,and also sops for setting up charging stations and other infrastructure. The policy has been prepared in consultations with the industry players and most of those expectations have been included in the policy," the official said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government will unveil an exclusive policy on June 29 for promoting electric vehicles in the state, a senior official said.

"There will be several incentives for vehicle manufacturers,and also sops for setting up charging stations and other infrastructure. The policy has been prepared in consultations with the industry players and most of those expectations have been included in the policy," the official said today.

Mahindra & Mahindra managing director, Pawan Goenka will be unveiling the policy in the presence of Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao and other industry leaders, the official added.

The policy has three components.

One is for manufacturers. The second component in the draft policy is about the support for users who want to shift to electric vehicles from regular vehicle and the third component is about infrastructure, Telangana Principal Secretary-IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan had said earlier.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #electric vehicles #India #Telangana government

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.