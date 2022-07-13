English
    SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

    July 13, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

    The girls are losing out on studies, Bhushan said. The bench said, It will be listed sometime next week". The bench said, It will be listed sometime next week".

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Current Affairs #hijab #India #Karnataka High Court #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:39 am
