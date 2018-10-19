Sabarimala LIVE: Entry to temple denied, another woman heads back

Live now
Oct 19, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Protesters continue to block entry of women in temple
Sabarimala allows entry for people of all faith, RSS has been intolerant of this fact: CM Vijayan
Mohan Bhagwat on Sabarimala issue
Won’t be able to go further amid protest: Woman journalist
Section 144 imposed in four areas, including Pampa and Nilakkal
5 devotees, 15 policemen injured in Sabarimala violence; 10 KRTC buses damaged: Kerala minister
Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamban and Nilakkal
Political parties engage in a slugfest ahead of the temple being opened for women
2 women forced to turn back amid protests
Heavy security at base camps
CM Vijayan warns of stern action
Protests against women’s entry
Temple gates to open at 5.00 pm
While returning from the temple Kavitha Jakkal said, "Thank you so much for supporting us. We are feeling proud to come here. You have seen what dangerous situation we faced."
Journalist Kavitha Jakkal and woman activist Rehana Fatima returned to Pamba under police protection.
Sabarimala is not a tourist spot, only devotees go there. Right now what Kerala police is doing is wrong. Had there been our govt we would've handled the situation better. We would've talked to devotees, there would've been no violence, said R Chennithala, Congress.
We met the Governor & explained to him the current situation. Not only Hindus but people from all religions are going there. Everyone is worried. The woman activist (Rehana Fatima) was given a police uniform. It was wrong, said Ramesh Chennithala, Congress.
A woman devotee Mary Sweety returned midway after she was stopped by protesters at Pamba; says "I don't know about them ((journalist Kavitha Jakkal & woman activist Rehana Fatima). If women have returned, it is your drawback. I want to go there."
"We were helpless. The head priest said that he will close the temple and that would have been a ritualistic disaster. we could have removed the protesters but the state government had ordered us not to. We will continue to provide security to devotees": Sreejith, Kerala IG
Activists should not come to prove a point, said Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran.
JUST IN | Protesters say "No woman between 10-50 years of age will enter here. We are protecting Sabarimala."
Pune: Activist Trupti Desai detained by police, earlier this morning, reports ANI. Desai wrote a letter to SP Ahmednagar yesterday demanding to meet PM Modi to discuss Sabarimala Temple issue ahead of his Shirdi visit on October 19. She had also threatened to stop his convoy if he doesn't meet.
Protesters continue to block entry of women in temple
JUST IN | Protesters move towards two women about to enter the temple and say that they will not allow her to reach the temple, reports CNN News18. "We will struggle for what is right. We will sacrifice our life," say protestors.
The CPI has accused the BJP-RSS combine and Congress of indulging in "double-talk" and playing "dirty games" over the Sabarimala issue to target the Left government in Kerala by exploiting people's sentiments. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is the second biggest constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist. CPI National General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy termed as "very unfortunate" the protests in Kerala against the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine. "They (agitators) should respect the SC judgement in spite of the sentiment which they may be having (against it)," Reddy said. "Gender equality has to be accepted in the 21st century. The old things cannot continue like this," he told PTI.
Six BJP youth wing activists were arrested at Nilakkal for staging a protest in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, which has been clamped in the area in view of violent demonstrations against allowing women in the menstruating age group inside the Sabarimala temple. Police removed the slogan-shouting Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members who launched a sit-in protest at Nilakkal, the gateway to Sabarimala, soon after the BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai announced in Thiruvananthapuram that BJYM activists would violate section 144 in areas including Nilakkal. – PTI
A Hindu devotee holds a coconut plant as he waits with others in queues inside the premises of the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district In Kerala.
(Image: Reuters)
Sabarimala allows entry for people of all faith, RSS has been intolerant of this fact: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tweeted, “Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack; it allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala.”
“The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror,” the chief minister added in another tweet.
“These attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies. Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala,” he added.
Buses and auto-rickshaws stayed off the road as a strike called by various Hindu outfits in Kerala.
Special security arrangements have been put in place at various locations including Pamba, Nilakkal, Erumeli en route to the Sabarimala temple, located in Pathanamthitta district, officials said.
However, stray incidents of stone-pelting on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses were reported from some parts of the state, police said. However, private vehicles were plying in some areas. (PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sabarimala issue
The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crore of devotees was not taken into account: Mohan Bhagwat said about the Sabarimala temple entry issue.
Bhagwat made the statement during his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur.
Won’t be able to go further amid protest: Woman journalist
Raj, the woman journalist has said that she will not be able to go further. She has said that she doesn’t want bloodshed, the Hindustan Times has reported.
Raj was verbally abused by pilgrims around her. She was blocked by protesters upon reaching the halfway point during the trek. Protesters blocked her path by lying down on the ground, the newspaper has reported. They also asked the police to shoot them.