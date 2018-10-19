Sabarimala LIVE: Entry to temple denied, another woman heads back

Sabarimala allows entry for people of all faith, RSS has been intolerant of this fact: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tweeted, “Sabarimala has a uniqueness that other temples lack; it allows entry for people of all faith. Sangh Parivar and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) have always been intolerant of this fact. They have made many attempts to erase this distinction of Sabarimala.”

“The role they played in eliminating the rituals performed at Sabarimala by Adivasi-Malayaran community is common knowledge. The present troubles must be seen in this light. The RSS backed attackers are obstructing believers and spreading terror,” the chief minister added in another tweet.

“These attackers are motivated by casteist and feudal ideologies. Encouraging such movements will eventually lead to the banishment of backward classes from places like Sabarimala. All believers must condemn this attack on Sabarimala,” he added.