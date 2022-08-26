English
    Rameshwar Thakur sworn in as HP Public Service Commission chairman

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

    IPS officer Rameshwar Singh Thakur on Friday took oath as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

    The oath was administered by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present on the occasion.

    Rameshwar Singh Thakur has served in the prime minister's security detail for nine years and was honoured with the President's Medal in 2016. He joined the police service in 1990, prior to which he served in the Army. Former IAS officer Rakesh Sharma, Colonel Rakesh Sharma (retired) and Dr Nain Singh were also administered oath as members of the HPPSC.

    Dr Singh retired from the department of education in Himachal Pradesh University in June. As per a notification issued by the state government, Rameshwar Singh Thakur will get a term of six years or till he attains the age of 62, whichever is earlier.
