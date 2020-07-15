Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE | Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Speaker sends notices

Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot intensified further. The Congress on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the state Cabinet.

Though the party seems to have the numbers, for now, to hang on to power in Rajasthan, the development deepens the crisis in the Congress which has lost two major states -- Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh -- over the past year.

Ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also removed from the Cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, its second in the last two days.