Jul 15, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE | Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Assembly, Speaker sends notices
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: The Congress on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president.
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot intensified further. The Congress on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the state Cabinet.
Though the party seems to have the numbers, for now, to hang on to power in Rajasthan, the development deepens the crisis in the Congress which has lost two major states -- Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh -- over the past year.Ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also removed from the Cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, its second in the last two days. Catch all the LIVE updates here:
Rebel MLAs face disqualification from Rajasthan Assembly, Speaker sends notices
Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi has issued notices to Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress MLAs after the party sought their disqualification from the state assembly. Sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the other MLAs were asked to respond to the notices by Friday, sources said.
The notices were issued on Tuesday. Congress sources said Pilot and 18 other MLAs had defied a whip and did not attend its legislature party meetings.
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates | Congress party puts notice at MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat's residence in Vallabhnagar, for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings.
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates | Disqualification notices to be sent to Pilot, other MLAs for not attending CLP meet: Congress
Disqualification notices will be issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, a senior party leader said.
The Congress had on Tuesday cracked down on Sachin Pilot, stripping the dissident leader of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president and sacking two loyalists from the state Cabinet. (PTI)
Rajasthan political crisis LIVE updates | I am not joining BJP, says ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot
"I am not joining the BJP," Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan. Pilot told PTI that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he is joining the BJP and he would like to categorically state that he was not doing so.
His remarks come a day after the Congress sacked him as Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president. Two loyalists of Pilot were also dropped from the state Cabinet. (PTI)