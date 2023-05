Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government on Sunday approved a financial proposal of Rs 5.46 crore for the e-governance project in the Cooperatives Department.

According to an official statement, this approval will be beneficial to provide maximum public sector services to the people with transparency and speed through e-governance.

The department will spend Rs 3.75 crore for purchasing hardware and other resources for the e-governance project and Rs 1.71 crore for the FMS 'Cooperative Management System'.