Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | 'Ayodhya verdict a huge moment for PM Narendra Modi'

Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian discusses the outcome of the Ayodhya verdict with senior columnist Advaita Kala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya on November 9. The apex court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre, which will form a trust within three months to monitor and manage construction of a temple.

Alternatively, the Sunni Waqf Board will be given a suitable five-acre piece of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya, which can be used to build a mosque.

In this edition of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian discusses the outcome of the verdict with senior columnist Advaita Kala.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Ayodhya case #Ayodhya verdict #Current Affairs #India #Political Bazaar #Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh #video

