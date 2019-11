Political Bazaar | 'Ayodhya verdict a huge moment for PM Narendra Modi'

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya on November 9. The apex court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre, which will form a trust within three months to monitor and manage construction of a temple.

Alternatively, the Sunni Waqf Board will be given a suitable five-acre piece of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya, which can be used to build a mosque.

In this edition of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian discusses the outcome of the verdict with senior columnist Advaita Kala.

Watch the video for more. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.