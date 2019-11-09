Political Bazaar | 'Ayodhya verdict a huge moment for PM Narendra Modi'

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya on November 9. The apex court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre, which will form a trust within three months to monitor and manage construction of a temple.

Alternatively, the Sunni Waqf Board will be given a suitable five-acre piece of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya, which can be used to build a mosque.

In this edition of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian discusses the outcome of the verdict with senior columnist Advaita Kala.