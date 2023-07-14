English
    PM Modi took stock of Delhi's flood situation, directed that all steps be taken to deal with it: LG

    The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government".

    July 14, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
    Swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi. Yamuna's water level touched 208.53 metres on July 13 morning, breaking a 45-year-old record (PTI Photo)

    Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him up over phone from France to enquire about the flood and waterlogging situation in the national capital.

    "Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called from France to enquire about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it," Saxena said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The Lt Governor said the prime minister "directed that appropriate steps be taken in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the central government". Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes in Delhi as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high, causing immense hardship for the people.

