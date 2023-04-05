 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi hails work under Mission Amrit Sarovar, says it's infusing new energy in 'Amrit Kaal' resolves

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Around 40,000 water bodies have been developed under the Mission in the last 11 months, achieving around 80 percent of the target under the scheme, according to the Rural Development Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the achievement of around 40,000 water bodies having been developed under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the last 11 months, saying the speed at which work is being done in this direction infuses new energy in our resolves of 'Amrit Kaal'.

In a tweet, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Mission Amrit Sarovar is moving towards achieving its goal.

"More than 40,000 Amrit Sarovars have been dedicated to the nation. There is a target of constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15, 2023," he said.