App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

People living in unauthorised colonies cheated again: Kejriwal

Kejriwal made the allegation quoting media reports, which said the BJP would register properties of only a few families in unauthorised colonies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the Union government of cheating residents of unauthorised colonies "again" by not providing for the registration of properties of all of them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought to assure them that the AAP government would do it.

Kejriwal made the allegation quoting media reports, which said the BJP would register properties of only a few families in unauthorised colonies.

"What happened to registry? People living in unauthorised colonies have been cheated again. People expected the registry to start today.

Close
"Earlier Congress used to make false promises, now BJP did the same. But do not worry. We got all the development works done in unauthorised colonies, now they will also get the registry done," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 22, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #CAA #cab #NRC

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.