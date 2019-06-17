App
India
Jun 17, 2019 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament LIVE: 17th Lok Sabha MPs to be sworn in today

Live updates the Parliament session. The 17th Lok Sabha will convene for the first time. MPs will take oath today

highlights

  • Jun 17, 09:04 AM (IST)

    The pro-tem Speaker will administer oath to the newly elected Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) today.

  • Jun 17, 09:03 AM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses. This address will happen on June 20.

  • Jun 17, 09:02 AM (IST)

    The Budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 was interim in nature as it came just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Now, with a larger mandate, the second Narendra Modi-led government is set to deliver fresh Budget for financial year 2019-20. This time, the Budget will be presented by the new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Jun 17, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Besides the swearing-in of the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, election of the Speaker of the Lower House, the session will also include presentation of the Union Budget.

    For more on the Union Budget, click here

  • Jun 17, 09:00 AM (IST)

    The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will convene today, June 17. The session will run till July 26.

