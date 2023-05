May 27, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

-- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 27 said that several parts of northwest India will witness extremely heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, starting May 27.

-- Further, the weather department has predicted thunderstorms in North-Western India for five days.

-- The IMD Orange alert has been issued for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.