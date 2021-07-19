MARKET NEWS

July 19, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates : Lok Sabha and Rajya adjourned amid uproar by Opposition ; Congress' behavior unhealthy, says Rajnath Singh

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The session, slated to conclude on August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses – the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha – remaining functional

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The parliamentary session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The Monsoon Session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc

in the country.

Both houses were adjourned amid uproar by the Opposition. Just before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition should ask difficult questions but should also allow the government to answer them in Parliament. "I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Government to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," PM Modi said. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest. The report suggesting that phones of at least 300 people, including 40 journalists, were hacked using Pegasus is also expected to be taken up by the opposition during the session.
  • July 19, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Opposition protests as Modi introduces new ministers in Rajya Sabha

    It should make everyone proud that several women, several people belonging to the SC and ST community have taken oath as Ministers. Several new Ministers are children of farmers and also belong to OBC communities. It seems some people cannot digest that more women, SC, ST and OBC community members are becoming Ministers: PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

  • July 19, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | SAD stages protest against Farm Laws

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged protest against Centre's farm laws outside Parliament. Farmers want black laws to be repealed. We issued an adjournment notice. We want opposition parties to stand against Modi govt: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal (ANI) 

  • July 19, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  56 obituary references made in Parliament

    The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19 with 56 obituaries of deceased lawmakers listed in the business of both the Houses. This is among the highest number of listed obituaries in any session of Parliament. The list comprises names of 40 former Lok Sabha members of Parliament and 16 Rajya Sabha members, including sitting members Rajeev Satav and Ragunath Mohapatra. Tributes were also paid to other celebrities who passed away recently before both houses were adjourned amid an aproar by the Opposition members.  

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by opposition members.  

    Speaker Om Birla adjouned the proceedings of the house till 2 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition members. The speaker paid tributes to ex -members and celebrities including veteran actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently, before the hoouse was adjourned.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Whatever Congress has done is unfortunate : Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hits out at the Congress for disrupting PM's speech in Lok Sabha. "I have been a parliamentarian for 24 years. I have seen in each session the Prime Minister introduces the new ministers of his cabinet and the Opposition listens to it. But this is for the first time that the PM has not been allowed to speak. This is unfortunate and unhealthy approach by the Congress," Singh said. 

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjouned until 12.24 pm

    Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha paid tribute to MPs and personalities who lost their lives this year, including veteran actor Dilip Kumar and veteran athlete Milkha Singh. House has been adjourned till 12.24 PM (ANI) 

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha speaker makes obituary references

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reads obituary references paying tributes to ex-parliamentarians who died in the recent past.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | PM Modi introduces newly-inducted ministers in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering

    I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament as so many women, Dalits, tribals have become Ministers. This time our colleagues from agricultural and rural background, OBC community, have been given berth in Council of Ministers : PM Modi while introducing newly-inducted ministers in Lok Sabha

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Monsoon Session starts  

    Monsoon session starts in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces the newly-inducted ministers amid sloganeering in Lok Sabha.  

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Watch: TMC MPs arrive on cycles to protest against fuel prices

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates |  Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament 

     "People want that their expectations and hopes reach the government through the Parliament. I hope all political parties will play a positive role in this direction," Om Birla said in a tweet. 

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

    Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates | Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 14, 2020.  The Bill seeks to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 to widen the scope of entities which can engage in factoring business.

Video of the day

