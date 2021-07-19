Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates : Lok Sabha and Rajya adjourned amid uproar by Opposition ; Congress' behavior unhealthy, says Rajnath Singh

July 19, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The parliamentary session, to be held between July 19 and August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings. Both houses – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – will remain functional. The Centre has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. The Monsoon Session is the first after the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wrecked havoc

in the country.Both houses were adjourned amid uproar by the Opposition. Just before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition should ask difficult questions but should also allow the government to answer them in Parliament. "I would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Government to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," PM Modi said. The Opposition has planned to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of pandemic's second wave, rising petrol and diesel prices and the farmers' protest. The report suggesting that phones of at least 300 people, including 40 journalists, were hacked using Pegasus is also expected to be taken up by the opposition during the session.