App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liberal arts education needs to be given equal importance as science and technology: President Ram Nath Kovind

"Liberal arts education should get equal importance as science and technology. Our universities have made progress in interdisciplinary approach.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Image- Reuters)

Liberal arts education needs to be given equal importance as science and technology, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

"Liberal arts education should get equal importance as science and technology. Our universities have made progress in interdisciplinary approach.

"I am happy our universities have combined courses in mathematics with music and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with animal husbandry but much more work is required on this account," Kovind said in his address at the Higher Education Summit organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind #Science and Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.