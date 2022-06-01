English
    Law for population control will be brought soon: Union minister

    The Union Minister for food processing industries was in Raipur to attend 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
    Prahlad Singh Patel (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

    Prahlad Singh Patel (Image: Twitter/@ANI)


    Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said a law for population control will be brought soon.

    The Union Minister for food processing industries was in Raipur to attend ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Baronda.

    When asked by reporters about a law on population control, Patel said, “It will be brought soon, don’t worry. When such strong and big decisions have been taken then the rest too (will be taken).”

    He also attacked the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh claiming it has failed to achieve targets under some Central schemes.

    “The state government has been able to achieve only 23 per cent work under Jal Jeevan Mission while the national average of target achievement under it is 50 per cent.

    There is no problem with water sources in the state but the problem is management. Similarly, the state could not complete the target under the PM Awas scheme..,” he said.

    Earlier, interacting with beneficiaries of various Central schemes during Gariba Kalyan Sammelan, Patel highlighted various achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years and said ‘service, good governance and welfare of poor’ is the basic mantra of the Central government.

    PTI
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 09:02 am
